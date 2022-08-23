Despite neither being directly affiliated with the NFL right now, UFC president Dana White and ex-Buccaneers and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski sent shockwaves among football circles recently. The two were vocal on the nearly successful push for Tom Brady to join the Las Vegas Raiders two seasons – before the whole thing got torpedoed by Jon Gruden.

With the news making the rounds of late, it’s no surprise that Raiders owner Mark Davis was asked about whether it was a sore subject or not. But instead of addressing the news, Davis feigned ignorance.

Via Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“That was what — two to three years ago or something?” Davis said. “I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset?”

It’s hard to imagine that any NFL owner would be unaware of a movement to recruit the greatest quarterback of all-time onto his or her roster. But that’s clearly the angle that Davis is claiming to be true. However, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, his sources are completely refuting the idea that the Raiders owner had no idea what was going on.

Via Mike Florio:

“A source with knowledge of the situation has offered to refresh the memory of Mark Davis. Per the source, Davis knew exactly what was happening. White brokered the deal with both sides — Brady and the Raiders. Davis, per the source, wanted it to happen, at least as it related to Brady. (And, presumably, as to Gronk.) But, as White said, coach Jon Gruden decided at the last minute to kill the deal.”

Brady was reportedly “ready to go”, according to that same source. With such advanced stages of a potential deal to sign that season’s eventual Super Bowl-winning quarterback, it’s a tough sell that Mark Davis had absolutely no knowledge of the campaign spearheaded by Dana White.