The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Las Vegas finished the regular season with a record of 4-13, which resulted in ownership firing first-year head coach Antonio Pierce. Now the Raiders are searching for a new head coach, which could create an awkward situation for one Raiders figure this weekend.

Tom Brady may find himself in a tricky situation as he prepares for next weekend's Lions vs. Commanders Divisional round playoff game. Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders, will be calling the Commanders-Lions game on FOX, per Ari Meirov.

The Raiders are searching for a new head coach and Lions OC Ben Johnson is on their short list. In fact, Johnson is rumored as the candidate to watch for the Raiders, in part because of Tom Brady's influence.

This creates a scenario where Brady's stake as a minority owner of the Raiders and job with FOX will butt heads. As a team owner, Brady is beholden to several NFL policies, including the league's anti-tampering policies. Those state that Brady is only permitted “strictly social communication with members of other clubs.”

This makes Brady's job harder in general, as he is always broadcasting games that include more teams that the Raiders. However, this becomes even more complicated because of Las Vegas' pursuit of Johnson as a head coaching candidate.

Brady and the Raiders will have to be careful to not break the league's anti-tampering policy, or any other policy, next weekend.

Raiders rumored to have ‘zero interest' in Deion Sanders as a head coaching candidate

Meanwhile, there is one candidate who the Raiders are apparently not interested in hiring.

Rumors have circulated over the past few months that Las Vegas could be a good home for Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The rationale is simple: his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas needs both a head coach and a quarterback. This led to the idea of the Raiders hiring Deion and drafting Shedeur.

Unfortunately, it seems that this idea is dead in the water.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday that the Raiders have ‘zero interest' in hiring Deion Sanders.

The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This could put them out of range to select either Shedeur Sanders or two-way player and Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter. Therefore, the theory of pairing Shedeur and Deion seems incredibly unlikely.

All of that said, it is entirely possible that the Raiders would never have been interested in Sanders. Regardless of which pick they hold in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders approach the upcoming offseason. Hiring a head coach will be the first domino to fall.