The Las Vegas Raiders have parted ways with defensive line coach Frank Okam, according to sources of Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore.

“The Raiders have fired defensive line coach Frank Okam, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Sunday.”

The decision to dismiss Okam came after a brutal 2022 campaign for the Raiders’ stop unit. Las Vegas ended the regular season ranked only 26th in the league overall with 24.6 points allowed per game and 27th in total defense, as teams compiled an average of 365.6 total yards per contest. One person can’t just be blamed for all the mess the Raiders’ defense made in 2022, but offseason moves like this firing of Okam were not surprising.

The Raiders hired Okam in 2022 through defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, but will now have to find another job in football after a short stint in Las Vegas. The vacant spot on the Raiders’ coaching staff left by Okam has yet to be filled as of this writing, but the team should find a replacement sooner than later.

Before starting a career in coaching football, Okam played in the NFL for six seasons after getting selected in the fifth round (151st overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2008 NFL Draft.

The Raiders recorded just a 6-11 record in 2022 and lost four of their final five games to completely lose control of their playoff fate. They struggled especially in getting after opposing quarterbacks, with Las Vegas ranking last in the NFL in defensive quarterback sack rate (4.38%) and 28th with a mere total of 27 sacks.