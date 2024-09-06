After leaving for the Green Bay Packers in free agency, Josh Jacobs won't be the leader of the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time in 2019. As offensive coordinator Luke Getsy installs his gameplan, finding his Jacobs replacement will be critical.

Zamir White is widely regardless as the player most likely to step up. It'll be big shoes to fill no matter who is in the role. Whether it's White or someone else, Getsy admitted that he's looking for his next bellcow running back, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“You're looking for someone to take the lead,” Getsy said.

After getting 104 carries in 2023, White is expected to carry an even larger role in 2024. He is listed as the starting running back on Las Vegas' unofficial Week 1 depth chart. White showed off his potential by averaging 4.3 yards per carry last season. But if he is going to take on the starting role, the Raiders would surely like to see him improve on his 451 rushing yards and one touchdown. With Jacobs out of the way, that should be a bit easier.

But White will face competition from Alexander Mattison, who joined the team in free agency. He struggled mightily for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, despite earning 13 starts. Mattison turned his 180 carries into 700 scoreless yards. Still, the Raiders believe in 26-year-old and think he can make an impact.

Then there is nine-year veteran Ameer Abdullah. While not much of a runner these days, Abdullah can catch the ball out of the back field and change up the pace.

While all three bring individual skills, Luke Getsy is looking for one runner to command the Raiders' backfield. The offense will look much different with Gardner Minshew under center. But having a formidable running back next to him would make Las Vegas more consistent and explosive.

All eyes will be on Zamir White to see if he can retain the role.