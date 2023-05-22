Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis does not favor the NFL instituting flexible scheduling for Thursday Night Football games. Davis expressed his discontent with the proposal for a Thursday Night Football flex schedule in an interview with USA TODAY Sports. While doing so, the Raiders’ owner couldn’t help but seemingly troll the Los Angeles Chargers.

“If you have a Raiders-Chargers game in Las Vegas scheduled for a Thursday,” Mark Davis said, “and all of the fans driving from Los Angeles – the Raiders fans and all three Chargers fans – buy their tickets and book their hotels, how in the hell do you schedule it and now say, ‘Sorry, it’s now on Sunday?’ How in the hell do you do that?”

The Raiders are scheduled to host the Chargers on Thursday Night Football during Week 15 of the 2023 season. As long as the game doesn’t get flexed to another day, the AFC West rivals will meet on Thursday, Dec. 14 on Prime Video.

The Raiders have one of the most loyal fan bases in the NFL, even after moving from Oakland to Las Vegas. Since going from San Diego to Los Angeles, the Chargers are considered to have one of the league’s least ardent fan bases. Games in Los Angeles often feel like road games for the Chargers.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chargers did a better job filling up their stadium than the Raiders last season. While 97.8% of tickets for Chargers’ games at Sofi Stadium were sold in the 2022 season, Raiders’ home games at Allegiant Stadium only reached 95.5% capacity on average. Davis has reportedly been embarrassed about Las Vegas’ lack of a home-field advantage.

Amid his jab at the Raiders’ rivals, Davis was clear that he absolutely did not support a Thursday Night Football flex schedule. Davis was among the eight NFL owners who didn’t vote in favor of the measure, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A proposal allowing the NFL to flex two TNF games per season passed Monday. The TNF flex rule allows games to be moved with at least 28 days’ notice.