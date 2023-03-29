The NFL is a behemoth like none other in American professional sports and can survive almost any bad optic. It is a scary thought, but it has long passed the threshold of “too big to fail.” Therefore, fans are sometimes sacrificed in order to feed this ever-growing beast. But New York Giants owner John Mara has taken a stand following a controversial league proposal.

Although it is currently tabled until later this spring, there is the possibility games are flexed to Thursday Night Football. Sudden scheduling changes would inconvenience countless fans who purchased tickets to attend a Sunday matchup. Many might not even be able to adjust on short notice.

Mara, one of the NFL’s more popular owners, spoke up for those potentially impacted when questioned about it at the NFL Annual Meeting Tuesday. He called it “really inconsiderate to our fans,” according Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Giants fans, and really fans of any team, are likely very appreciative that Mara served as a voice of the people. Commissioner Roger Goodell responded by saying that the league’s job is to provide fans with the most compelling games. A Sunday afternoon game being flexed to later that evening, which is common practice now, is much different than pushing a matchup back three days, though. Of course, in-person fans are far outnumbered by at-home viewers.

There will probably be many others in the NFL who denounce this idea, so Goodell may be convinced to hold off. In any case, it is always good to see a billionaire advocating for the “little guy.” Fans will remember Mara’s empathy when they buy tickets later this year.