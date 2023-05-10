The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of a 2023 NFL Draft that saw them exceed most expectations with the selections of Tyree Wilson and Michael Mayer in the first two rounds.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, one of its 2022 draft picks, the hulking 6-foot-6, 375 pound fill-in starter at right tackle, Thayer Munford Jr., is sharing information on the ‘hard knocks’ he faced during his first year with the team.

Munford, Jr. was selected with the 238th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and has since settled in as a contributing member of the team.

Times were rough in the early going for the Raiders’ seventh round standout, however. He struggled with teammates Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones in the early going, something that rarely happened with the Buckeyes.

“Usually I’m used to be beating everybody, like every one-on-one rep,” Munford, Jr. said about his rookie year. “But now I’m like, I’m not really beating everybody because I’m going against (Raider defensive standouts) Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and it’s like, they’re pretty freaking good.

“It’s like, how can I get myself through this so I can be the best version of myself?”

Munford, Jr. reached out to former teammate and New York Giants guard Wyatt Davis for guidance to help him weather the storm. Heading into his sophomore season, he feels he can be a key contributor.

“First year it’s like, well, wow, I’m actually here,” Munford said last week in a phone interview with the Beacon Journal. “Now it’s like, it’s a job. Love the game; I really loved the game. Now it’s time to go get it.”

The Raiders are expected to add at least one undrafted free agent to the team’s offensive line this season. The team’s regular season schedule is set to be released on May 11.