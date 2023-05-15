The Los Angeles Raiders have signed free agent wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, the team announced on Twitter.

The Raiders released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as a corresponding move, according to the team.

Kristian Wilkerson has been in the NFL for two seasons, spending two seasons with the New England Patriots. He did not get much playing time at all. He played in one game in 2020, and did not record any catches, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2021, Kristian Wilkerson played in three games for the Patriots and caught just four passes on eight targets for 42 yards.

He did not play in 2022. It will be interesting to see if there is some kind of role for Wilkerson with the Raiders, whether it be on offense or on special teams. Knowing that Josh McDaniels is the head coach, it makes sense that the Raiders added a player who played under Bill Belichick.

Tyler Johnson has a bit more experience in the NFL, putting up 169 yards in 2020 with Tom Brady as his quarterback on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Pro Football Reference. He then put up 360 yards in 2021 with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. He spent 2022 with the Houston Texans, but did not record a catch.

With rumors rampant that Tom Brady is likely to become a minority owner of the Raiders, it is interesting that the team is releasing a receiver he used to throw to, and picking up a receiver from his former team. Whether Wilkerson will make an impact for the Raiders remains to be seen.