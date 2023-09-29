Shortly after the arrest of Chandler Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders issued a statement regarding the 33-year-old's recent comments and arrest.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Jones was arrested early Friday morning and booked into the Clark County Detention Center after violating a protection order. As of the release of the Raiders' statement, he remains in police custody.

This is the latest development in what has been a whirlwind month-plus for Jones and the Raiders. The two-time first-team All-Pro has been away from the team for over three weeks after an apparent falling out with head coach Josh McDaniels and Raiders brass. He posted on his Instagram on Sept. 5 that he no longer wanted to play for the Raiders after being locked out of Las Vegas' team facility.

Jones released a string of troublesome posts, including an over-hour-long live video in which he made several allegations toward people involved with the Raiders. Such allegations included accusing McDaniels of being involved in the death of former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez.

The Raiders have been rather quiet on their front since this all started. Jones is in the second season of a three-year contract with Las Vegas.

Chandler Jones is a 12-year NFL veteran and one of the best players of the last decade. It remains to be seen if he'll play in another NFL game.