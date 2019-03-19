It appears as though there is a real possibility that veteran linebacker Brandon Marshall will remain in the AFC West division going forward. According to a recent report from Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver, the former Denver Broncos defender is currently drawing interest from the highly active Oakland Raiders.

Already becoming one of the most active teams from around the league this offseason, the Raiders are looking to make a quick turnaround come 2019-20 while the presence of Marshall would certainly lead Oakland in the right direction. Already making splashes on both sides of the football, the Raiders can definitely use a bit more help on defense while Marshall would also add yet another veteran presence in the locker room.

The Broncos elected to let Marshall walk this offseason, leading to his current status as an unrestricted free agent.

The Raiders have expressed interest in free-agent ILB Brandon Marshall, per source. Marshall played previous six seasons with the Broncos, five as a starter. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 18, 2019

The 29-year-old linebacker originally broke into the league back in 2012-13 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Remaining in Jacksonville for a mere five regular-season games before going on to spend a lengthy stint in Denver, which has now officially come to an end, Marshall was initially selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Nevada. After moving on from the Jaguars, Marshall then spent six seasons as a member of the Broncos between 2013-14 and 2018-19.

As a result of his NFL career as a whole, the seasoned linebacker has compiled 419 total tackles and 6.5 sacks over the course of 74 regular season appearances split between the Jaguars and Broncos.