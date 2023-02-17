The first year of Josh McDaniels’ tenure as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders did not go as planned. The Raiders slipped to 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the 18th time in the last 20 years. Now, Las Vegas enters the offseason with decisions to make throughout the roster.

The Raiders have already released quarterback Derek Carr. Rather than paying him the $40 million guaranteed that was due in his contract, Las Vegas decided to cut ties with Carr after nine years. Now, Las Vegas will be completely starting over at the quarterback position.

However, quarterback isn’t the only position of need for the Raiders. While Las Vegas ranked 12th in total offense, averaging 352.5 yards per game, the Raiders stumbled drastically on defense. LV ranked 28th in total defense, allowing 365.6 yards per game.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they currently have the third-most cap space in the NFL with just over $48 million available. These five free agents aren’t the stars of this year’s class, but they make sense for Las Vegas as they look to build off their rough first season under McDaniels.

Isaiah Wynn

The Raiders look like they have a quality starter at left tackle in Kolton Miller. However, Las Vegas could use some help at both right tackle and in the interior of their offense line. Isaiah Wynn can help with both.

Wynn has started 40 games for the Patriots since New England drafted in the first-round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s allowed 14 sacks and been called for 20 penalties over his career. However, he received grades of 70 or better from Pro Football Focus every year from 2019-2021.

Wynn has spent most of his career at tackle, and the Raiders certainly have a need there. But he has also played guard. If Dylan Parham moves to center, Wynn could fit right in at left guard.

Adding Wynn gives the Raiders a young, versatile offensive lineman to build around. He won’t magically make Las Vegas’ line one of the league’s best, but he is a definite improvement.

Lorenzo Carter

The Raiders’ linebacking core could certainly use some work. Lorenzo Carter has been a player on the rise for the Atlanta Falcons and could greatly boost Las Vegas’ LB core.

Carter started all 17 games for the Falcons this season. He made 58 tackles – six for a loss – 12 quarterback hits, four sacks and a pick six. Carter was second on the team in tackles, TFL and quarterback hits and was the lone Falcons’ defender to score a touchdown this past season.

If Carter played for the Raiders in 2022, he would’ve been the team’s leading linebacker in sacks. While he would be behind players such as Denzel Perryman in tackles, Carter would’ve had the second-most tackles for loss amongst Raiders’ LBs.

Carter is just 27-years-old and has taken a big step forward the past two seasons. The Raiders could capitalize on Carter’s momentum and make him a focal point of their new-look linebacker group.

DJ Chark

Davante Adams had a monstrous first season with the Raiders. But Las Vegas could use a little bit more speed next to Adams. DJ Chark has been a bit of a forgotten WR, yet he can still produce at a high cliff.

Adams led the Raiders with 1,516 yards receiving. Behind him was Mack Hollins, who had 690. Hollins is a free agent this offseason. After those two, Hunter Renfrow was Las Vegas’ next highest yardage WR, but he only had 330.

Chark spent this past season with the Detroit Lions. He caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. While his reception total wasn’t high, Chark’s 16.7 yards per catch was the second-highest of his career and would’ve ranked sixth in the NFL had he qualified.

Chark had a number of successful years with the Jaguars, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2019. While injuries have hampered his career, Chark proved he can still move the chains and would be a solid ancillary piece next to Adams.

Julian Love

The Raiders’ pass defense ranked 29th in the NFL last season, allowing 242.9 yards per game. Most of Las Vegas’ secondary are free agents this upcoming offseason. Julian Love is a player on the rise and would provide some stability to the team’s defense.

Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett, as well as safety Duron Harmon are all upcoming FAs. While the Raiders have some pieces such as Trevon Moehrig and Nate Hobbs, they could certainly use some more help in the secondary.

Love started 16 games for the Giants this past season. He made 124 tackles and two interceptions while defending five passes. Love’s tackles were by far a career high and were the third-best among all defensive backs in the league.

Love is just 24-years-old and has proven he can handle a starter’s workload. The Raiders would be smart to buy-in to Love’s breakout season and bring him in to help lead the secondary.

Samson Ebukam

Maxx Crosby led the Raiders with 12.5 sacks this past season. Chandler Jones was second with 4.5. No other player had more than two as Las Vegas ranked 30th in total sacks with just 27. Samson Ebukam would give the Raiders some more firepower off the edge.

Ebukam started 15 games for the 49ers this season, racking up five sacks and 13 quarterback hits. The edge rusher has at least 4.5 sacks the past four seasons. His 13 quarterback hits would’ve ranked third on the Raiders this past season.

Jones was expected to be a big addition for the Raiders. However, his 4.5 sacks was the lowest total of his career in seasons where he has played 10+ games. Clelin Ferrell is likely the Raiders’ next best option at edge rusher, but he has just 10 sacks over his four year career.

Ebukam was overshadowed by Nick Bosa in San Francisco. With the Raiders, he would have a much bigger opportunity at pass rushing snaps. Which would be a boon for both player and team.