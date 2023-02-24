The Las Vegas Raiders have spent a lot of money in the last few years but don’t have a ton to show for it. In 2022, the team truly fell apart, starting the season with Super Bowl expectations and finishing with an abysmal 6-11 record. Now the team must go all in this NFL offseason, and make Raiders trades for Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey.

Raiders trade for Aaron Rodgers

The Raiders officially parted ways with long-time starting quarterback Derek Carr in the 2023 NFL offseason, so no matter what else happens, the team will have to find a new signal-caller for the next campaign.

There are a few options the team can go with. They can stick with Jarrett Stidham, who played well at the end of last season, or they could sign a free agent, such as Derek Carr 2.0, Jimmy Garoppolo. They can also draft a QB with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, the best move for the franchise is to make a Raiders trade for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

With the way the Raiders are built in 2023, the team has a two to three-year window to win a championship. After that, the big deals for Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Hunter Renfrow, Chandler Jones, and Darren Waller either expire or get way too big.

This means that by the time a young QB comes good, the stars of the Raiders will be on their way out. Taking on Rodgers, who likely has two to three seasons left in his career makes the most sense.

Rodgers didn’t have a great season in 2022, passing for 3,695 yards, which is his worst total in any full season he’s played since becoming the Packers’ starter in 2008. Still, that was with rookie wide receivers and a questionable offensive line. Without that, he’s only a tear removed from back-to-back NFL MVP seasons.

A Raiders trade for Aaron Rodgers will likely include giving up the No. 7 pick. However, it shouldn’t have to include multiple first-rounders like the Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, and Deshaun Watson trades because of Rodgers’ advanced age.

If the Raiders can get Rodgers in the door at a reasonable price as far as draft picks go, it will be worth it to have a proven superstar to lead the team’s offensive stars for the next two seasons.

Now, all that needs to happen is for the QB to announce his decision about leaving Green Bay after pondering his future for a week in the dark.

Go get Jalen Ramsey this NFL offseason

Two years ago, the Los Angeles Rams went all-in for a Super Bowl. They traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, edge-rusher Von Miller, and signed Odell Beckham Jr.

These moves paid off with a Lombardi Trophy in early 2022.

That’s the blueprint these Raiders trades have to follow in the 2022 NFL offseason. In fact, the team should follow it so closely that they should also trade for Jalen Ramsey.

The Raiders defense wasn’t great last season. Despite Maxx Crosby’s big year (12.5) sacks, the team finished 26th in scoring defense and 30th in sacks with just 27. One of the reasons for these poor numbers is the lack of a shutdown cornerback to give Crosby and Chandler Jones more time to work.

With a Raiders trade for Jalen Ramsey this NFL offseason, Las Vegas gets arguably the best cover corner in the league. Filling this position is especially important for the Raiders as they are likely to lose a starting CB in free agency in Rock Ya-Sin.

Ramsey is more than a replacement CB, though. He’s also a leader who knows what it takes to win the Super Bowl. Even with talent like Crosby and Jones on the Raiders D, there is precious little championship (or even playoff) experience on that side of the ball. This fact makes Ramsey even more valuable in Vegas.

The Rams CB will make over $25 million next season, so taking him on is a big financial commitment. This might work in the Raiders’ favor, though. With a $32.1 million dead cap hit in 2023, maybe the Rams will be willing to trade Ramsey after June 1, which will allow them to spread that cap hit out.

If that’s the case, the Raiders won’t have to plunder their entire 2023 NFL Draft to get these deals done. Even if they do, though, giving up a second- and third-round pick for Ramsey, it will be well worth it to build a contender next season around these two Raiders trades for Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Rodgers.