Week 2 of NFL action will be here before you know it! Sit back and relax to a battle on the gridiron between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Bills prediction and pick.

New quarterback, no big problem! After the departure of Derek Carr in the offseason, the Raiders gave the keys to the Lamborghini to former Niners signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo. So far, so good, With a nail-biting 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos that resulted in their seventh-consecutive victory over their division rivals. With a 1-0 start, can the Raiders officially put the rest of the league on notice with a good showing versus the Bills?

Meanwhile, all signs pointed to a Bills victory after Aaron Rodgers went down with his devastating injury, but the exact opposite took place. After four turnovers and some poor special teams that led to a Jets game-winning punt return, it could not have been a worse start to the season for Buffalo. Nevertheless, this is an extremely talented squad with high expectations. Is Buffalo's chances of bouncing back in the cards?

Here are the Raiders-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Bills Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +8.5 (-115)

Buffalo Bills: -8.5 (-105)

Over: 47 (-105)

Under: 47 (-115)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Bills Week 2

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The offense wasn't necessarily dynamic by any means, but they made pivotal plays when need be. With only seven drives on the day, Las Vegas was definitely in no rush to march down the field in impressive fashion.

Of course, the Raiders did score on nearly have of those possessions, but they surely will want to get last year's leading rusher in halfback Josh Jacobs going on the ground. After 19 carries against the Broncos, it was Jacobs who ended with only 48 yards rushing. Simply put, this is not a recipe for success if the Raiders are going to win at a consistent rate this season.

Furthermore, one name that could pop off again was wideout Jakobi Meyers who was in his element by going for 81 yards on nine catches to go along with a pair of scores. At the moment, his health is in question after suffering a gnarly concussion in the closing moments with the game on the line. Alas, keep your eyes peeled on his availability as it could greatly affect the outcome of Sunday's contest based on his play from a week ago.

Above all else, how effective can this defense be against a much stiffer challenge in the Buffalo Bills? Versus Denver, Las Vegas was able to stymie the Broncos' explosive passing game which ultimately won them the game. Indeed, if they can contain Josh Allen and prevent him from hitting his wideouts vertically through the air, then the Raiders will have a terrific shot to keep distance on the scoreboard and ultimately cover the hefty 8.5-point spread.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

There's the good, the bad, the ugly, and last week's version of the Buffalo Bills. Certainly, Bills fans left Week 1's disgusting showing made things more nauseous for their fans knowing that their division rival New York Jets were able to snag the win in dramatic fashion. Still, the Bills should not hit the panic button whatsoever yet.

Of course, there's the obvious. Keep the turnovers to a minimum and maximize on your offensive drives. Believe it or not, Josh Allen committed a career-high four turnovers on Monday night, and his cardinal sin has often been not taking care of the football. Still, there is no doubting that Allen is one of the more electrifying signal callers in the game and he should have more awareness this weekend.

Most importantly, this defensive unit will have plenty of opportunities to make some plays in the back end. With Raiders wideout Davante Adams not practicing on Wednesday and Jimmy G also banged up from last week, this could be the Bills' opportunity to wreak havoc on defense. More specifically, this a secondary that gave up only 140 yards through the air and should once again have the advantage against a run-first offense in the Raiders.

Final Raiders-Bills Prediction & Pick

Who's ready for this AFC showdown? With the Bills getting ready to host the Raiders for their season opener, expect Buffalo to have all of the electricity on their side which should help them prevail against a lesser-skilled Las Vegas squad.

Final Raiders-Bills Prediction & Pick: Bills -8.5 (-105)