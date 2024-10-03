ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Raiders head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Raiders-Broncos prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Broncos Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +126

Denver Broncos: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 35.5 (-115)

Under: 35.5 (-105)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raiders need to match the Broncos on defense. Luckily, the Broncos are not a good offensive team. They have scored the fifth-fewest points per game, and they have gained the sixth-fewest yards in the NFL. Bo Nix has also completed just 60.1 percent of his passes, which is the third-lowest among quarterbacks with more than two games played. The Raiders do not need to be at their best to shut down Denver; they just have to be average. If they can be average on defense, they will hold the Broncos down enough to possibly outscore them.

Another thing the Broncos struggle with is turnovers. Denver has a -2 turnover differential on the season. Nix has thrown four interceptions, and they have fumbled three times as a team. Their seven turnovers are the third-most in the NFL. Las Vegas does not have a lot of takeaways, but they should be able to force one or two in this game. If they can win the turnover battle, the Raiders will win this game.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

Denver is 2-2, but it is not necessarily thanks to their offensive play. Denver has been lights out on defense, though. They are allowing the second-lowest yards per game, third-lowest pass yards, 12th-lowest rush yards, and third-fewest points. The Broncos get the job done on the defensive side of the ball, and that needs to continue in this game. In fact, the Broncos have allowed over 13 points just one time this season.

Denver puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback. They have 16 sacks on the season, which is second in the NFL. Because of this, the Broncos have allowed just three touchdowns through the air this season. Las Vegas has allowed the fifth-most sacks this season, so they do struggle. With the Raiders being without Devonte Adams, they do not have many weapons on offense. The Broncos should not have any problems forcing Gardner Minshew into a few mistakes and winning this game.

On offense, the Broncos are not great. Bo Nix has passed for the fewest touchdowns, and not a whole bunch of yards. However, Nix does not get sacked. He has been sacked just four times this season, and the Raiders are not a team that gets a lot of sacks. Expect Nix to have a lot of time to pass in this game. He has the arm talent, he just needs to complete the throws. With the time in the pocket, Nix should be able to have a decent game, and possibly the Broncos to a win.

Final Raiders-Broncos Prediction & Pick

This is going to be low scoring, so it is not a surprise that the over/under is so low. Because it is so low, I am going to stay away from it. The fact that there will not be many points makes this game hard to call. Denver has the better defense, but the Raiders could win this game with just 17 points. With that said, I am going to take the Raiders to win. They have scored at least 20 points in three of their four games, and I think that will be enough to win.

Final Raiders-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Raiders ML (+126)