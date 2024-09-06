ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AFC West battle to open the year as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Raiders had a disappointing 2023. Josh McDaniel was first at the end of October, along with General Manager Dave Ziegler. At the time, they were just 3-5. Tom Telesco has come in as the new General Manager and he chose to keep Antonio Pierce, the interim coach from last year. Pierce went 5-4 as the Raiders head man, and the Raiders finished the season 8-9, good for second in the AFC West.

Meanwhile, the Chargers also cleaned house after a rough 2023 season. They started the year 5-9, and after a 63-21 loss to the Raiders, they would fire Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco. Gliff Smith would finish the year 0-3 as the Chargers finished last in the AFC West. Joe Hortiz was brought in as the new GM, and he hired Jim Harbaugh, a former Chargers quarterback, and, most recently, the winner of a national title at Michigan.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raiders will be sending out Gardner Minshew at quarterback to start the game in this one. Minshew played last year with the Indianapolis Colts after Anthony Richardson went down in the fourth game of the year. He would complete 62.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns. He did throw nine interceptions but did run in three on the ground. Still, the quarterback situation for the Raiders is fluid. Aidan O'Connell may also see time. Last year, as a rookie, he completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,218 yards and 12 scores in 11 games. He also threw seven interceptions.

The running game will look different for the Raiders this year. Josh Jacobs is gone and now Zamir White will take over the starting role. He ran the ball 104 times last year for 451 yards and one score. The receiving game still has Davante Adams though. Last year he brought in 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight scores. Jakobi Meyers returns on the other side. Meyers went for 807 yards on 71 receptions. He also scored eight times. The Raiders also bring in Brock Bowers to help improve the offense. The first-round pick out of Georgia is considered questionable in this game though.

The defense will be led by Maxx Crosby. Crosby was great last year, with 90 total tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 23 tackles for a loss last year. They also bring back Malcom Koonce. He has eight sacks and nine tackles for a loss. They also bring back the two guys who led the way in interceptions last year. Tre'von Moehrig and Robert Spillane both had three picks last year.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chargers will be running out Justin Herbert to lead the offense in this one. Herbert played in just 13 games last year, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards. He threw 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions on the year. Herbert was not protected well though, being sacked 29 times last year. He was able to run for 228 yards though and scored three times on the ground.

Still, the running will look very different this year for the Chargers. Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelly are both gone. Gus Edwards comes in from the Ravens after running 198 times last year for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is joined by his Ravens teammate J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins has played in just nine games over the last two years, running for 544 yards and three scores. Top receiver Keenan Allen is also gone, making Joshua Palmer the top returning receiver. He played just 11 games, bringing in 38 receptions for 581 yards and two scores. He will be joined by Quentin Johnston, who had 38 receptions for 431 yards and two scores. Plus, they have rookie receiver Ladd McConkey playing in his first game.

On defense, Khalil Mack is back for the Chargers. Last year he had 17 sacks plus 21 tackles for a loss. Derwin James is also back at safety. He led the team with 125 tackles while having two sacks and five tackles for a loss. He also broke up seven passes and had an interception.

Final Raiders-Chargers Prediction & Pick

The Chargers are breaking in a lot of new parts on offense around Justin Herbert with their new head coach. While the Raiders technically have a new head coach, Antonio Pierce was the interim last year. While the Raiders have a fluid quarterback situation, they should be in a good position to keep this one close. Take the Raiders plus the points in this one.

Final Raiders-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Raiders +3 (-105)