The Las Vegas Raiders will face off with the Dallas Cowboys for the final preseason game. We are in Arlington, sharing our NFL odds series making a Raiders-Cowboys prediction and pick, while showing you how to watch.

The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Rams 34-17 in their last preseason game. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 4 of 4 passes for 39 yards. Then, Brian Hoyer came in and went 12 for 22 with 144 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Aidan O'Connell went 11 for 18 with 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Zamir White led the rushers with 10 touches for 40 yards. Meanwhile, Damien Williams had five rushes for 19 yards. Phillip Dorsett was the lead receiver with four receptions on five targets for 76 yards. Likewise, Kristian Wilkerson had five catches on 12 targets for 54 yards and a score. Keelan Cole Sr. had five catches for 60 yards. Ultimately, they had a star on defense, as Drake Thomas had 10 tackles, including seven solo grabs.

The Cowboys lost 22-14 to the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in their last preseason game. Cooper Rush went 9 for 14 for 96 yards and a touchdown. Next, Will Grier was 13 for 18 with 136 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Grier also took three sacks.

Rico Dowdle rushed eight times for 38 yards while catching two passes for nine yards and a touchdown. Malik Davis ran eight times for 32 yards, while rookie Deuce Vaughn had five touches for 14 yards. Meanwhile, Jalen Tolbert caught four passes on six targets for 66 yards. The Cowboys liked what they saw from Juanyeh Thomas on defense. Ultimately, he finished eight tackles, including six solo takedowns.

Here are the Raiders-Cowboys Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Raiders-Cowboys Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: -5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys: +5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Cowboys

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:01 PM ET/5:01 PM PT

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders will likely not play their starters. Regardless, we will see what their backups can do. This is the game to determine the final spots on the roster. Additionally, these players who will make the roster will also be mentally preparing for the first game of the season against the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders will use this game to measure what they have in O'Connell. Amazingly, he made some crisp passes in the win over the Rams. The goal is to see if he can continue to progress. Hence, he will slot in as the third quarterback unless Hoyer gets hurt. White and Brittain Brown will continue to compete for reps. Moreover, one of them will likely back up Josh Jacobs to start the season.

Dorsett is trying to cement his name on this roster as the third-best receiver. Hence, look for him to get some reps as he prepares to slot in behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

The Raiders will cover the spread if White and Brown can keep the chains moving. Next, they will prosper if their defense can make some stops.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys will also rest their starters in this game. Furthermore, Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, and Ceedee Lamb will all sit. But this game is not about them. No, this game is about seeing the depth they have.

The Cowboys are looking to see what else they have after they lost three players for the season. Sadly, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, tight end John Stephens, and wide receiver David Durden all suffered season-ending injuries. It's a shame, as all of them are rookies. Now, they will not be able to make an impact until the next season.

Vaughn is hoping to do better than he did in his last preseason game. Thus, the Cowboys hope to see more out of the rookie in this contest to see if he is truly capable of being the backup to Pollard. His development will be one of the most important things to look out for in this game.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if Vaughn can run the ball well and help them move the chains. Then, they need the defense to make some stops.

Final Raiders-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Both teams are just playing out the stretch until the first game of the season. However, the Cowboys have slightly more depth than the Raiders do. The Raiders would need to dominate early to have a chance of covering the odds. Therefore, the Cowboys will keep this close and cover the spread in this contest.

Final Raiders-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Dallas Cowboys: +5 (-110)