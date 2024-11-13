ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Raiders will battle the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend. It's a battle of two classic AFC teams as we share our NFL odds series and make a Raiders-Dolphins prediction and pick.

Raiders-Dolphins Last Game – Matchup History

The Dolphins beat the Raiders 20-13 last season in Miami. Substantially, this has been a great series with plenty of history. The Raiders and Dolphins are similar teams, with neither having experienced real success since the 1990s. Now, both look to make ground in this one, and the Fins look to tie the all-time series.

Overall Series: Raiders lead 21-20

Here are the Raiders-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Dolphins Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Miami Dolphins: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michael Meyer will return this weekend. Ultimately, that will provide a big boost to a team that has had a punchless offense, ranking 25th in points per game and 29th in yards per game. The Raiders hired Norv Turner to try and get this offense going.

The quarterback situation is unstable. Unfortunately, Gardner Minshew II has struggled, passing for 1,510 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Desmond Ridder got a chance in the last game, going 11 for 16 with 74 yards and one touchdown. Yet, neither looks like a long-term option.

Alexander Mattison is not doing well. So far, he has rushed 92 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Brock Bowers is the top guy in this offense, with 57 receptions for 580 yards. If the Raiders decide to deploy Meyer simultaneously, it could free up some more chances for Bowers. The receivers have struggled, as Jakobi Meyers has 39 receptions for 430 yards and one touchdown, while Tre Tucker has caught just 25 passes for 257 yards and one score.

The defense has been atrocious. Currently, the Raiders are 30th in points allowed per game and 15th in yards allowed per game. Maxx Crosby and Robert Spillane are the two good players in this unit. So far, Crosby has 17 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks, while Spillane has 52 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. However, neither has helped the turnover margin, as the Raiders rank last in that category.

The Raiders will cover the spread if they can establish a consistent offense and run the ball. Then, they must prevent Tua Tagovaloa from evading their clutches.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dolphins are struggling to stay above water this season. Yet, their win on Monday Night in Los Angeles has helped them regain some confidence. They need it, especially with a team that has struggled to move the ball.

The Fins are 30th in points per game and 20th in yards per game. Overall, the offense has been dismal. Tagovailoa must do more. So far, he has passed for 1,155 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. De'Von Achane has rushed 105 times for 457 yards and two touchdowns while catching 42 passes for 317 yards and three scores. Tyreek Hill has 37 receptions for 462 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Jayden Waddle has 31 catches for 367 yards but just one score.

The defense has kept this team in many genes. Currently, they rank 17th in points allowed per game and 10th in yards allowed per game. Calais Campbell has remained one of the better players on the team, gathering 25 solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Ogbah has tallied 16 solo tackles and two sacks. While Jalen Ramsey is not the threat he used to be, he still has done solid work in the secondary. So far, he has tallied 21 solo tackles with one interception.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if Tagovaloa can move the chains and get this offense going. Then, the defense must maintain the momentum they gained from Monday Night Football.

Final Raiders-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Raiders are 4-5 against the spread, while the Dolphins are 3-6 against the odds. Moreover, the Raiders are 2-3 against the spread on the road, while the Dolphins are 0-4 against the odds at home. The Raiders are 3-4 against the spread against the AFC, while the Dolphins are 2-4 against the odds against interconference rivals.

I am surprised the line is this big. Significantly, the oddsmakers seem higher on the Dolphins now, especially with Tagovailoa back. But the Dolphins don't blow anyone out. Also, the Raiders have had two weeks to prepare for this game. Expect this game to go down to the wire, with the Raiders hanging in there. While the Fins probably escape with the win, the Raiders cover the spread.

Final Raiders-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Raiders: +7.5 (-110)