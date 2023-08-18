Some more intriguing Saturday night NFL Preseason action will take place as the Las Vegas Raiders head into SoFi Stadium to do battle with the Los Angeles Rams. Let's check out our NFL odds series, where our Raiders-Rams prediction and pick will me revealed.

In impressive fashion, the Raiders absolutely dominated the 49ers in Week 1 of preseason play which eventually resulted in a 34-7 Las Vegas beatdown. Clearly, head coach Josh McDaniels was more than pleased with his team's performance as each positional unit was in control all night long. Even though it's only considered a preseason game, it was certainly a step in the right direction for a Raiders squad that missed out on the postseason festivities a year ago after going a measly 6-11.

After winning Super Bowl 56, the Rams were struck by the injury bug in 2022 that saw names like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp go down with nagging ailments that sidelined them for several weeks. Now fully healthy for the first time since winning the whole enchilada, the Rams are eager to prove that 2021 was no fluke. After losing 34-17 against the Chargers in the battle of Los Angeles a weekend ago, LA will look to bounce back and even their record versus the Raiders.

Here are the Raiders-Rams Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Raiders-Rams Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: -3.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 39 (-110)

Under: 39 (-110)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Rams

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

While boasting one of the league's top showings last week could certainly spill over to game #2, there is no doubt that the Raiders and their fans will take every win they can get even if it's preseason after being one of the worst teams in the league a year ago. Regardless, there are some big names on this offense at Coach McDaniels' disposal, but the defense is another story as they allowed 24.6 points per game last fall.

Without a doubt, the biggest question mark happens to be in the secondary where multiple rookies will end up being tested in this one. Obviously, this is the weakest link within the Raiders' roster, and getting a true test from a Sean McVay-led offense will only give Las Vegas a better perceptive of where they stand in defending the pass. Alas, giving the Rams and their quarterbacks all day to throw the football will only spell out more trouble for Vegas in the secondary, so coming up with even a little bit of a pass rush could end up proving vital in covering the spread.

Above all else, who doesn't love when young bucks show up in a big way during the preseason? Against the Niners, the man who stole the show and showcased his foxy from within the pocket happened to be fourth-round draft pick, QB Aiden O'Connell. After a successful college career at Purdue, O'Connell lit up the San Francisco secondary by completing 15 of 18 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, the 24-year-old rookie didn't commit a turnover in the outing. Certainly, O'Connell is an intriguing player that could end up solidifying his name as the team's backup with another solid performance this Saturday.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Undoubtedly, the Rams have been known for their offense under Sean McVay when the revolutionary offensive-minded head coach took the reigns all the way back in 2017. However, last season's offense couldn't have been worse as they limped their way to only 18.1 PPG which was by and far the least amount of points per game in the McVay era. Despite the down season, the expectation is for this offense to rebound in a big way and for the Rams to be ultra-competitive once again after taking the league by storm two seasons ago.

With the expectation that QB Matthew Stafford still has a lot of gas in the tank even after a yearlong battle with injuries, it is always wise to find a formidable backup field general especially when your starter is 35 years old. With that being said, bettors should be on the lookout for how well quarterbacks Brett Rypien and rookie national champion Stetson Bennett play in Week 2 of preseason play.

In addition to needing above-average quarterback play to help sink the Raiders on Saturday, the Rams also need to develop some sort of running game to keep Las Vegas on their toes defensively. In Week 1, Los Angeles was limited to only 99 yards on the ground and will need to improve greatly in this area to dominate the time of possession and keep the Raiders' offense off of the field as well.

Final Raiders-Rams Prediction & Pick

Although the Raiders look improved, the Rams should not play as poorly as they did a week ago and will have the home fans in their corner to revitalize them with the energy necessary to get the job done.

Final Raiders-Rams Prediction & Pick: Rams +3.5 (-110)