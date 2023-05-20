Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the game’s best.

Last season, Adams averaged 15.2 yards per reception, which ranked No. 11 in the NFL. He also recorded 1,516 receiving yards, which was his second straight year with 1,500-plus yards.

During an interview with first-team All-Pro receiver Brandon Marshall, Davante Adams ranked his top five wide receivers in the NFL. However, he went beyond that and listed seven with some referenced as ‘2a.’

Including himself, Adams listed the following order: Justin Jefferson; Tyreek Hill; Stefon Diggs; Calvin Ridley; Mike Evans; and CeeDee Lamb.

He also mentioned Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp and DeAndre Hopkins and said he couldn’t limit his list to five names.

Adams’ inclusion of Ridley could be shocking. Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season after he was found to bet on NFL games. He only played five contests in 2021.

However, Ridley has been explosive when he is available. He was a second-team All-Pro receiver in 2020, when he had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. During his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018, Ridley had a career-best 10 touchdowns.

Adams later said in the podcast he feels like Lamb reminds him of himself.

Davante Adams, who is 30 years old, has had his three best seasons of his career in the last three years. He has been named first-team All-Pro in each of those seasons and led the NFL in touchdowns last season (14) for the second time in the last three seasons.

The Raiders advanced to the Wild-Card round in 2021 but finished 6-11 last season, which was Davante Adams’ first with the team.