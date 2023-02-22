Ubisoft kicks off Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 with the new Season 1 Operation Commanding Force, as well as the new Operator Brava. They also revealed their roadmap for the year.

Rainbow Six Siege New Operator

Let’s start off with the new Brazillian Operator Brava. Brava is a 1 Health 3 Speed Attacker with a special drone as her Unique Ability. The drone, called the Kludge Drone, brings a whole new level of excitement and planning to Rainbow Six Siege. Similar to Mozzie’s Pest Launcher, the Kludge Drone can hijack enemy gadgets and Unique Abilities. Everything from bulletproof cameras, Echo’s drone, Maestro’s Evil Eye, and more, can be taken over by Brava. Of course, as it is a drone, Mozzie’s Pest Launcher can take it over as well, allowing him to use the Kludge Drone against the attackers.

Brava’s Primary Weapon choices include the Para-308 assault rifle, as well as the CAMRS marksman rifle. For Secondray options, she can bring either the USP40 handgun or the Super Shorty shotgun. She has access to either smoke grenades or claymores as a gadget.

Rainbow Six Siege New Operation

Now, let’s talk about the contents of Operation Commanding Force, starting with Player Protection. Ubisoft plans to continue prioritizing player protection throughout the year. For starters, they are introducing the new QB security system, which should increase the difficulty of making cheats for the game, like wallhacks, aimbots, and the like.

They are also introducing Mousetrap to the game, specifically for the console version of the game. Using a mouse and keyboard on the console version of the game counts as cheating, so Mousetrap is designed to keep the playing field fair for console players. Mousetrap will be receiving updates throughout the year, and is also the first notable example of such a feature in any competitive games.

Alongside the Reputation System, the team plans to introduce a Player Commendation System. This lets players rate their experience playing with players on their team. The R6S team will be monitoring this feature to ensure fairness. There is also a new Reputation Penalty via abusive voice chat. Players who voice hateful and disruptive content in a voice chat will find themselves automatically muted. Repeat offenders will find themselves getting an active penalty for 30 matches.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Finally, there will be new requirements for players who want to play Ranked. This aims to reduce inadequate accounts and surfing. Privacy Mode will also launch on consoles for all players.

Moving on, the team is also working on launching updates for console players this year. Other than Mousetrap and Privacy Mode, they are also planning to introduce controller layout flexibility and controller remapping. They are also updating Quick match to make it stand out as much as Ranked and Unranked. This should cut down the downtime in Quick Match, and reduce repetition.

There will also be a refresher coming in the Play Section menu UI, with three categories – Competitive, Quick Play, and Training – containing new playlists. Players will be able to directly access their last played playlists inside that category.

There will also be a new onboarding procedure for new Rainbow Six Siege players. Beginner Challenges will arrive in Season 1, which allows new players to unlock new Operators as they play, as well as learn how to play the game. Season 2 will introduce the Aiming Lane to the Shooting Range, which lets players customize skills, movement, target quantity, and other customizations. Season 3 will bring in Playable tutorials: new maps for players to learn gameplay elements like destruction, verticality, and more. Finally, Season 4 will introduce the Defender AI playlist, which lets players learn how to play new Operators and maps.

Let’s move on to some of the balance changes coming this season.

Operator Balancing Twitch: Shock Drone deceleration power increased. This makes the drone stop sooner after releasing movement inputs.

Game Balancing Removing the magazine prevents the player from shooting. If the weapon is a closed bolt weapon, there will be one round in the weapon that they can fire during the reload animation Changes to two attachments Muzzle Brake: first bullet kick reduction increased to 50% from 45% Compensator: Horizontal recoil reduction increased to 35% from 15%



Finally, let’s talk about the development roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege Year 8.

Players can expect three more Operators to arrive this year, one each from Sweden, Korea, and Portugal. There will also be a rework of the Consulate map, as well as a new map down the line. There will also be a Frost Operator rework, so players can look forward to that. Players can also expect a new observation blocker gadget, as well as a revamped shield mechanism later this year.

That’s all the information we have about Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 8, including the new Operation and Operator. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.