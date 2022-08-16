In their Week 1 preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams got off to a pretty poor start.

It was not until the middle of the second quarter when the Rams scored. On the same field where their championship hopes came true last February, coach Sean McVay’s side won 29-22 after getting finally things going.

As with any preseason opener, there were certainly some ups and downs. For now, let’s look at some of the players who struggled during the Rams’ victory on Saturday night.

Keep in mind that the Rams still have two preseason games left, but this was a significant evening for several Rams players vying for roster spots.

3 Rams players who struggled in preseason opener

3. Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss was thrown to the ground by Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox, and it allowed quarterback Bryce Perkins to be sacked on third-and-7. That finished the Rams’ first drive of the night. It was certainly not the best start for the rookie.

Bruss is competing with Coleman Shelton for the starting right guard position. As of this writing, Shelton has the advantage, and Bruss’ preseason opener performance doesn’t change that. That’s even if Shelton did not play against the Chargers, and Bruss started at right guard.

Coleman Shelton appears to be the clear frontrunner to replace Austin Corbett at RG this season, pulling ahead of Logan Bruss https://t.co/X1s1EmintR — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) August 8, 2022

Although it was just Bruss’ first NFL game, it was anticipated that he may initially struggle. He did settle in as the game progressed, though. He left the game early in the first half but returned in the fourth quarter, indicating that the coaches were interested in seeing more from him.

What we saw from Bruss in the opener won’t necessarily kick him out of the final roster, but it does imply that he might not be a true contender for the top spot on the depth chart.

2. Terrell Burgess

Terrell Burgess is entering his third NFL season and has not yet really lived up to the coaching staff’s expectations. He was one of the few seasoned defensive backs to participate in this game, which is already a terrible indication of his status on the depth chart.

The Chargers were able to score a 41-yard touchdown in the first quarter after Burgess blew a coverage deep in the field. He was out of position, which allowed the receiver to slip by him and open up wide. It’s not like the coaching staff wanted to watch Burgess the whole game because he didn’t play much and was removed off the field in the first half. He still didn’t exactly help himself against the Chargers. Right now, Nick Scott, Jordan Fuller, and Taylor Rapp are definitely ahead of him.

Burgess must exert himself more than he has over the past two or more seasons. For a previous third-round selection with two years of experience, his preseason opener performance definitely wasn’t the best look.

1. Jake Funk

This preseason opener was Jake Funk’s big chance to prove his worth as the team’s third-string running back. He kind of fell below expectations, though. He averaged 2.7 yards per carry as a running back while carrying the ball six times for a total of only 16 yards.

He came almost a full yard shy of the 3.4 yards per carry minimum required for a respectable performance. The wide receiver has a challenging task even if the Rams still have two games left. Objectively speaking, Funk didn’t have an impressive stat line on Saturday.

On the flip side, he did demonstrate a skill set that goes beyond just rushing. He did put up two returns for 36 yards, but do the Rams need another returner?

The Rams’ primary returners during the regular season will probably be Brandon Powell and Tutu Atwell. Funk’s special teams skills, however, could push the second-year running back onto the roster and into a backup position. That’s especially true if Kyren Williams isn’t ready to go when the regular season begins.