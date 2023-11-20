The Los Angeles Rams were able to claim victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 NFL action. Here are the heroes from the Rams win.

The Los Angeles Rams were able to pull away late and capture a victory in Week 11 over the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams trailed for almost the entirety of the game. Seattle jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter, but Los Angeles stormed back in the later stages of the game to win 17-16. Despite the low-scoring numbers, it was an absolute thriller of a game. Here are the Rams' biggest heroes in their win over the Seahawks.

Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua has had one of the most incredible rookie seasons out of any NFL player. The Rams wide receiver has turned into a star, and he was certainly a hero for Los Angeles in this one. Nacua totaled five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Nacua's score marked the first of the game for the Rams, which of course was a massive boost to the team's confidence and momentum. In the later stages of the game, Nacua drew a pass interference call in the endzone. This put the Rams on the one-yard line, and they were able to finish the drive with a touchdown from Darrell Henderson. Nacua hasn't been as explosive recently as he was in the first half of the season, but it's clear that he was a hero for the Rams in this game.

The entire Rams defense

The Rams' defense certainly isn't what it was when they won the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, but they really showed out against the Seahawks. They only allowed sixteen points on the game and didn't allow a single point for the final 23 minutes. Preventing your opponent from scoring through just over 1/3 of the football game is usually a pretty good recipe for success. There were no real superstars in the Rams' defense against Seattle as it was truly a group effort. Derion Kendrick had an interception, and there were only two sacks totaled on the day, but the Rams showed up as a team when they needed to. Without a stellar group effort defensively, the Rams would not have come out with the win.

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford was by no means phenomenal in the Rams' win, but he still controlled the pace of the game and led his team to the win. Stafford stats were average at best, throwing for 190 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. However, sometimes you don't have to light up the stat sheet to secure a win. Stafford is an absolute veteran in this league and was the leader of the Rams Super Bowl-winning squad. While the numbers weren't there in Week 11, the leadership was. In a tight-knit battle where the Rams trailed most of the way, Stafford led his team all the way back to win the game.

Lucas Havrisik

The Rams kicker only had to kick one field goal today, but it was immensely important. Havrisik kicked the go-ahead field goal with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter to put the Rams up 17-16. He also nailed both of his PATs. While it may not have been a difficult field goal at just 22 yards away, the pressure was most definitely on. Havrisik came to work and did his job which eventually helped the Rams grab the W.

The game between the Rams and Seahawks had an absolutely crazy ending. Seattle drove down the field and gave kicker Jason Myers a chance to win the game with a 55-yard field goal. The Seahawk's kicker unfortunately missed, capping off a come-from-behind victory for the Rams. Los Angeles is 4-6 through Week 11, and are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.