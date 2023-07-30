The NFL won't like Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald when he's angry…or an underdog.

The Rams were a mess last season, finishing with a 5-12 record while Donald only appeared in 11 games due to an ankle injury. Some murmurs of Aaron Donald's retirement started to get louder this offseason before the star defensive tackle put them to rest and made it clear he was rejoining the Rams.

The bad news for opposing quarterbacks around the league just keeps getting worse, as it sounds like Donald is coming back to the Rams with a chip on his shoulder as well, as he explained to ESPN.com.

“Right now, we're just trying to get back on top,” Donald said. “Obviously, we didn't have the season we wanted as a team last year. Now you are kind of looked over as a team so I feel like we got something to prove. So that is the motivation right there.

“We all need some type of fire, something to push you, something to get you going. And that is something that I am hanging on right now. I feel like we got something to prove as a team, I think I got something to prove as a player.”

It's been a long time since Aaron Donald got to play the role of underdog. The Rams superstar is a 9-time Pro Bowler and 3-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, and is considered to be not just one of the best defenders of his era, but perhaps the greatest defensive player in NFL history. Donald was an unstoppable force for the Rams in their Super Bowl win two years ago against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording 3 tackles and 2 sacks despite constant double-teams.

Aaron Donald is a champion and a lock for the Hall of Fame who could have easily chosen retirement, but bringing the Rams back from the cellar and into contention once again would unquestionably be one of the most impressive feats of an illustrious career.