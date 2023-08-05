Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, the youngest NBA head coach in NFL history and the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl 56, has long been rumored to have interest in joining the broadcasting booth after his career is finished. Those rumblings only got louder when McVay was reportedly considering retirement after the Rams won the Super Bowl in February.

“Last year, it was real,” McVay admits, speaking to ESPN reporter and former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark on The Pivot Podcast, “only because I wanted to make sure that I could reset myself… just the type vibe that I wanted to have for them…You gotta have a plan in place.”

“The Lies you tell yourself are once we are able to do that… I’ll be ready for something else” -Sean McVay on winning the Super Bowl & retirement. The rumors have swirled the last two years about Sean McVay stepping away from the game, & into the booth. The youngest head coach… pic.twitter.com/amIgdTB9l6 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 4, 2023

“… And I think the biggest thing is things had gone so well…,” he says, recalling the ups and downs that his team had on their way to winning Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinatti Bengals, “I was also so fortunate to be a part of all those things happening five years…”

“I don't know if there was the appreciation for all of that…” he continues candidly, ” because it happened in a manner that went relatively quickly. And the lies you tell yourself are once we are able to do that, I’ll be ready for something else, and that's just not the truth at all.”

Though McVay would like to step into broadcast booth when his coaching career is over, and that may not be in the near future, it's clear that his focus at this time is on his team and what he can provide for the Rams organization.