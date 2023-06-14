Rams head coach Sean McVay does not just have a photographic football memory. He and his team are well-aware of all of the doubt and low expectations surrounding their 2023-24 season and are using it as fuel to stun everybody.

“I think you're aware of it. I think you want to be motivated by being in the moment and being as good as we possibly can be,” McVay told reporters. “And I know this, there's a lot of things that we can learn from when you draw on experiences.”

The Super Bowl-winning coach could have moved on if he really thought last season's 5-12 record was a sign of more disappointment to come. McVay is not shying away from the challenge and firmly believes this franchise can return to top form if it just focuses on putting in the work. That is a universal objective that every team desperately strives for, but all of the extra chatter about Matthew Stafford being finished and the Rams O-Line could be especially impactful.

To be clear, those are issues that LA will have to navigate. The roster has many new faces, which could make for a long adjustment period. Though, Sean McVay is known for his innovative offensive mind and should be well-equipped to make the needed tweaks. He thrives on that aspect and wants the entire team to really relish in the entire preparation process.

“Let's be steady in the midst of adversity, let's handle it the right way,” McVay said. “So, in a lot of instances it's about making sure that you're enjoying it but continuing to compete the best of your ability with that mental and physical toughness that we want, and I think you'll see that on display this year.”

Fans should be thrilled by the former champs' mindset, but embracing the negative narratives and overcoming them are two very different things.