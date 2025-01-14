The Los Angeles Rams are moving on in the NFL postseason, as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card game on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona by a 27-9 final score.

The NFL moved the game from Sofi Stadium in Englewood, California to Arizona owing to public safety concerns thanks to the wildfires engulfing the Los Angeles area.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is attempting to lead Los Angeles to a second Super Bowl victory in four years, finished the game 19-of-27 passing for 209 yards and and two touchdowns.

He was interviewed by ESPN host Scott Van Pelt in the aftermath of the victory, and Stafford explained that he loves the competition of the postseason and doesn't want it to end.

“It's so much fun. I love playing this game, I love competing and I don't want to stop. It's an unbelievably feeling to be in these playoffs, to be making a run and hopefully we keep this thing rolling.”

Stafford also thanked the Arizona Cardinals for allowing the Rams to use their facilities and for their accommodations.

Stafford dedicated the Rams' victory to the people of southern California who are being affected by the wildfires.

“I mean we knew what we were playing for,” he said. “It was go get this win but, man, this is for the people of Los Angeles, struggling right now it’s been unbelievable to watch the whole community, the state and the country kind of get behind them. It's a tough time to be back there.”

“We're just happy that we came out and played like this tonight to give them something to be happy about,” Stafford concluded.

The Rams move on to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.