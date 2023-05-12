The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring free agents has not. Let’s see how the Los Angeles Rams want to use their remaining leverage and capital. Here we are going to look at three free agents whom the Rams must target after the 2023 NFL Draft to bolster their roster.

Despite adding some promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rams still have some personnel matters to attend to. They used their picks in the draft to try and address important needs and bolster their depth before the upcoming season. That said, there is still much room for improvement for the Rams.

According to General Manager Les Snead, the team has acknowledged that there are still gaps to fill within their depth chart. They do still have some salary-cap space to potentially acquire established players who can contribute to their success in the upcoming season.

Of course, if the Rams perform as expected, they can potentially have a successful campaign. However, they must make the most of their remaining resources as they face upcoming important decisions.

1. Jake Martin

Earlier this offseason, the Rams parted ways with Bobby Wagner, a veteran linebacker and future Hall of Famer. The team’s linebacker depth chart now presents a concerning sight. They have unproven names such as Christian Rozeboom and Jake Hummel, and some undrafted rookies looking to make the roster. Ernest Jones is the most prominent name returning to the team.

The Rams also did not select a linebacker in the draft. However, the Denver Broncos might have provided the Rams with a solution by unexpectedly releasing Jake Martin.

Martin has been in the league since 2018 and has played for four teams, including the Seahawks, Texans, Jets, and most recently, the Broncos. He recorded impressive statistics with the Broncos before a knee injury put him on Injured Reserve during his final month with the team. Despite this, signing Martin would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Rams. Again, they need more depth at the LB spot.

Although Martin would only be a depth piece, he could prove to be a crucial one. His football IQ was demonstrated in a 2021 game against the Cardinals. His career statistics also show that he has accumulated a considerable number of tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles.

It’s worth noting that injuries have been a concern for Martin. In fact, he has only started more than 10 games once in his career. However, the Rams should still consider giving him a look. He could help steady the ship until a star linebacker arrives. The team just needs someone to provide stability in a key position.

At 32 years old, Kyle Van Noy is one of the more experienced free agents left in the market. This puts him in the danger zone from a longevity perspective. However, his one-year stint with the Chargers proved that he is still capable of contributing to a defense. He played in 13 games and was on the field for 70 percent of the defensive snaps. Van Noy also tallies 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and nine quarterback hits.

Throughout his career, Van Noy has mainly been involved with the Patriots or teams coached by Bill Belichick disciples. However, his performance with the Chargers demonstrated that he can be an effective member of any defense, not just those within that coaching tree.

This versatility opens up possibilities for him to help out on a wider array of teams in 2023. The Rams should be included in that. Although he is still capable of playing off-ball linebacker, he can also be a blitzer or pass-rusher off the edge in certain situations. Such versatility and secondary pass-rush threat make him a potentially valuable depth piece for the Rams.

3. Chris Dunn

Matt Gay, a Pro Bowler in 2021, signed a $22.5 million deal with the Colts. The Rams addressed his departure with two undrafted free agents. We believe, however, that NC State’s Christopher Dunn is the clear frontrunner for a spot on the final 53-man roster. Dunn made 84.3 percent of his field goals and hit 200-for-200 PATs during his time with the Wolfpack. He even set an all-time NCAA record for the most field goals in a career with 97 total kicks. Dunn also earned the Lou Groza Award in 2022 as the best college kicker in the nation and is the undrafted free agent with the best chance of earning a roster spot with the Rams.