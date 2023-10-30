Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams got absolutely decimated by the Dallas Cowboys in their eighth scheduled game of the season. A lot had gone wrong for the squad concerning their secondary's pass-rushing, efficiency on third downs, and exploring their ability to rush on offense. But, nothing stung more than Matthew Stafford going down with an injury. There is no certainty whether he will get to play against the Green Bay Packers but an injury update might just give fans more perspective as to what the pain feels like.

Sean McVay unveiled that Matthew Stafford is nursing a UCL sprain in his right thumb. This puts the Rams quarterback to a day-to-day status before their showdown versus the Packers, per Stu Jackson of the Rams.

Stafford was in a lot of visible pain against the Cowboys. Before handing over quarterback duties to Brett Rypien, the Rams' QB1 still did not go down without a fight. He notched 13 completions on 22 pass attempts. This got his team 162 passing yards which helped them to a trip in the endzone for a touchdown. An interception ruined his record for the night and he was unable to make up for it because of his thumb.

There are a lot of options that the Rams could hold on to in this injury recovery process. The most likely and safe of which is to place him on the sidelines when they face the Packers. This is so that he could have a full two weeks of recovery because their bye week comes immediately afterward.