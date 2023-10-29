The Los Angeles Rams were absolutely routed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and to make matters worse, Matthew Stafford left the game early due to injury. Now, head coach Sean McVay opens up about what's going on with his veteran quarterback.

McVay claims the injury occurred during the Rams' two-point conversion catch, per team writer Stu Jackson. At the time, nobody was sure how serious Matthew Stafford's injury was.

“Sean McVay said he doesn’t have any more information on Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury. Doesn’t want to speculate until he has more clarity. McVay said injury occurred on the 2-point conversion catch.”

However, things have changed since the initial injury took place. It's still not clear how serious it is, but McVay doesn't sound confident, according to J.B. Long at ESPN Los Angeles.

“It doesn't seem like it's good, but we'll wait for full clarification…”

The Rams will closely monitor Stafford in the coming days. Depending how bad the thumb injury is, LA could be without their starting quarterback for several weeks. Based on McVay's reaction, perhaps Los Angeles fans should prepare for the worst.

Matthew Stafford had a difficult time against the Cowboys on Sunday, throwing for just 162 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. LA had a hard time getting back into the game after Dallas took a commanding 33-9 lead at halftime.

Los Angeles has the Green Bay Packers next on the schedule. Hopefully, Matthew Stafford's thumb injury isn't too serious and he can be available in Week 9. If not, it could be a rough go for the Rams moving forward.