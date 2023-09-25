The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly elevated running back Royce Freeman and wide receiver Austin Trammell from the practice squad ahead of tonight's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It is interesting that the Rams are elevating Royce Freeman and Austin Trammell, given the situation at both running back and wide receiver.

The Rams traded away Cam Akers this week, so that is one player not on the roster at the running back position, so the elevation of Freeman makes sense. Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans are the top three running backs on the depth chart, so it will be interesting to see what Freeman's role will be in the game against the Bengals.

The elevation of Trammell is interesting given Puka Nacua being listed as questionable with an oblique injury. It has been reported that head coach Sean McVay expects Puka Nacua to play in the game against the Bengals, but it seems as if the Rams are giving themselves some insurance by elevating Trammell. It will be worth monitoring Nacua's status ahead of tonight's game.

Nacua has been a go-to target for Matthew Stafford in the first two games of the season amid the absence of Cooper Kupp. He had 119 yards on 10 receptions against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, then 147 yards on 15 receptions against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

The Rams have a chance to move to 2-1 with a win against the Bengals. It would be a big statement to establish themselves as potential playoff contenders this season.