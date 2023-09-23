Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is listed as questionable for Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, per Adam Schefter. However, Rams fans and Nacua's fantasy football managers will love Sean McVay's update on Nacua. Despite the questionable injury status, McVay said Nacua is expected to play, per Schefter as well.

Nacua is dealing with an oblique injury and the Rams certainly want to be careful. The last thing Los Angeles wants to do is risk the long-term health of the star 22-year-old receiver. The fact that McVay expects Nakua to play is promising though.

Puka Nacua questionable for Rams-Bengals game

Puka Nacua has been reliable for the Rams throughout the first two weeks of the season. In fact, he's demonstrated superstar potential. His performance has been especially important since Cooper Kupp is out with an injury.

The Rams will need him on the field for their game against the Bengals. He isn't the biggest red zone threat, but Nacua is lethal over the middle and excels at moving the chains. Matthew Stafford has been able to rely on Puka Nacua this season.

The Monday Night Football clash is a rematch of the 2021-22 Super Bowl, but won't have the same star-power. Kupp, as already mentioned, is injured. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow is listed as questionable for the Bengals. Still, the game projects to be a competitive affair.

Cincinnati will host Los Angeles on Monday. LA is trying to improve to 2-1 on the season, while the Bengals are simply looking to win their first game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.