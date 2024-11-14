The Los Angeles Rams fell 23-15 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. It certainly wasn't the game that fans anticipated out of head coach Sean McVay's squad, as the team has been putting together a superb effort over their last three appearances. However, the offense took a significant leap back on Monday Night Football.

The Dolphins entered Monday Night Football without much hope, sitting at an abysmal 2-6 to start the year. Miami's defense gave arguably its best showing of the 2024-25 season, allowing rookie wide receiver Malik Washington take an 18-yard run to the house in the first quarter.

Head coach Mike McDaniel game-planned admirably, taking aim at Rams star running back Kyren Williams, who's third amongst NFL RBs with eight touchdowns. Williams finished with 62 yards on 15 carries, his worst outing since Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

They also fought tooth and nail on their final drive to only end a grueling 12-play drive with a field goal from Joshua Karty. How much more deflating can it get for the Rams fanbase after seeing something like that at the end of an embarrassing loss?

Matthew Stafford and Rams offense's poor execution

Stafford failed to hit any of his talented wideouts for a touchdown in Week 10. With Williams virtually taken out of the equation by the Dolphins' feisty run defense, the pressure mounted on Stafford to be successful through the air. The 36-year-old completed 32-of-46 passes for 293 yards, and threw one interception.

While much of the blame could be placed on the offense, the Rams O-line also allowed heavy pressure throughout the evening and a lack of running room for Williams on the ground. And if the Rams still hold the desire of reaching the playoffs this season, then they'll have to fix the issues in Week 11 before they play the New England Patriots, who are also improving defensively.

Cooper Kupp was a non-factor

The Rams passing attack salvaged the performance, but the yardage and receptions were mostly recovered in garbage time. Once the Los Angeles ball carriers were stymied by the Dolphins, the Rams had no choice but to force passes. Which is why Kupp's seven catches for 80 yards was deemed a disappointment.

After failing to convert in the red zone every time they made it that far, it's possible that McVay's offense has finally been figured out. In each of the Rams' recent wins, Williams and the tough runners have been highly efficient inside the 20-yard line. Miami wasted no time to sniff it out, which took away the Rams' momentum early. And they just couldn't find a way to get it back.

At 4-5, the Rams have to get back on track if they want to remain in the NFC hunt. With New England, the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints lurking ahead, the next few weeks could quickly define Los Angeles' season.