By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

At one point, it appeared that Cam Akers was done in Los Angeles. Now, as the season nears its close, Akers is coming off his best game in a Los Angeles Rams uniform.

In Week 16 as the Rams took down the Denver Broncos, Akers was dominant. He finished the day with 118 yards and three rushing touchdowns on just 23 total carries. Through the air, he added two receptions for 29 receiving yards.

Now, following his Week 16 outing, it appears that the Rams have no interest in moving on from Cam Akers. Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear that he has big plans for the young running back.

On Monday, McVay, while talking with reporters, spoke on Cam Akers. After being asked if the team would attempt to move Akers in the offseason, McVay made it clear that this was not something that they had in mind.

“I think right now, with what he’s done continuing to build on that momentum, I think it’d be silly based on what a great job he’s done to think of it anything differently than him being a big part of what you want to be able to do moving forward. But you just take it a day at a time,” stated McVay according to Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times.

Cam Akers stepped away from the team after this season’s trade deadline. Since his return, he has played at the level that many expected him to.

McVay added, “But that certainly, I think, is something that we’ve worked through. There’s totally a different trajectory in terms of what he’s done. And the way that he’s handled himself and the way that he’s playing the way like we know he’s capable of and hopefully you just continue to see him build on it these last couple weeks and into next year with the Rams.”

If Cam Akers can continue to play at a high level, the Rams could have a star in their backfield. He has shown that he can still perform at a high level. In doing so, has earned a spot back on this offense.