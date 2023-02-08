Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has had a roller coaster of an offseason, with rumors swirling of a potential retirement. Donald seemed to put those rumors to bed and commit to the Rams, all while getting in a serious workout.

Donald released a video of him in the gym, looking absolutely massive. In the video, as music blares over the speakers and Donald shows off his muscles, the All-Pro lineman seemed to make his intentions for next season clear.

“That boy coming back,” Donald exclaimed.

Aaron Donald shocked the NFL world when he changed his Twitter bio to, “former,” d-lineman for the Rams. However, he seemed to pour water on the flame by later removing it from his bio. Donald then claimed he would be returning the Rams and seems fully committed with this latest video.

Having Donald remain with the team is a massive boon for the Rams. Donald has made the Pro Bowl every season of his nine-year career. He is a seven-time All Pro, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl champion.

Over those nine seasons, Donald has racked up 490 tackles – 160 for a loss – 237 quarterback hits, 24 forced fumbles and 103 sacks. He has the most quarterback hits in Rams’ history and the third-most sacks.

The Rams had a rough season in 2022. Marred by injuries, Los Angeles fell to just 5-12. Getting Donald back will surely have the Rams’ momentum pointing in the next direction.

Los Angeles’ defense flows through Donald, he is the centerpiece of everything the Rams are trying to do on D. The lineman now looks locked in and ready to put the Rams back on the map.