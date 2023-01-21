Los Angeles Rams defensive stalwart Aaron Donald is not about to become an ex-NFL player. While his Twitter bio briefly revealed a description of “former defensive lineman for the Rams,” Donald ended speculation that his career was over.

Tell em C Lo yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t 🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) January 18, 2023

He put out a tweet saying that he was returning to the Rams for the 2023 season. Donald is one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL, but he was limited to 11 games in 2022 due to an ankle injury.

He did not play a game after the Rams Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Donald recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 11 games. Donald played a key role in helping the Rams win the Super Bowl last season, as he had 84 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He also had 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

The dominant defensive lineman had his best season in 2018, when he recorded 59 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks.

Donald is a 9-time Pro Bowler, a 7-time first team All-Pro and the 3-time NFL defensive player of the year.

Donald still has two years left on his contract, and he has the option of returning for the 2024 season. He is scheduled to earn $28.5 million in the 2023 season, and if he decides to play in 2024, he will take home $35 million. He has a cap hit of $26 million in the upcoming season, and slightly more than $34 million 2024.

Aaron Donald was the Rams’ first-round pick in 2014, the 13th pick overall. He played his college football at Pittsburgh.