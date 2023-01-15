Sean McVay is returning to the Los Angeles Rams for the 2023 season, but Aaron Donald just sent Twitter into a frenzy when he seemed to suggest he was retiring.

Right in the middle of the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Wild Card Round game, people on Twitter noticed that Donald’s verified account said he’s a “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99.”

See for yourself:

Did Aaron Donald just retire?

It seems like that’s not actually the case. Donald (or whoever is running the account) soon changed the bio back:

On wild-card Sunday, Aaron Donald briefly labeled himself a “former” Rams D lineman, only to update it shortly after: pic.twitter.com/Cx2qvyT5bF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2023

Aaron Donald’s wife Erica also took to Twitter to tell everybody to chill:

While Donald retiring would be wild, it wouldn’t be completely out of nowhere. There were some retirement rumors after the Rams won the Super Bowl last season, but he ultimately got his contract reworked to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Interestingly enough, he was close enough to retirement that he wrote out a retirement letter last offseason, only to not send it in to the NFL.

Unfortunately for Donald and the Rams, their Super Bowl defense was a total disaster. They went just 5-12 as they dealt with a number of key injuries, including to Donald himself. This led to more speculation about McVay, though he has decided to stick around.

While it seems as if this is a false alarm for Aaron Donald and a possible retirement, there will surely be more speculation about his future after what happened this season. Stay tuned to see what happens with the Rams star, who’s a future Hall of Famer no matter what happens.