Los Angeles Rams star pass-rusher Aaron Donald saw his 2022 season end prematurely after suffering an ankle injury in Week 13. But after undergoing surgery this offseason, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner is ready to wreak absolute havoc in 23′.

In fact, Donald feels like he's never been in such good shape.

Via HauteLiving (H/T PFT)

“I’m coming off of ankle surgery this season, so I’m trying to keep my body in top shape, pretty much training Monday through Friday and sometimes Saturdays,” Donald told HauteLiving.com. “I’m in the weight room, conditioning, making sure that I’m able to move how I need to move. And honestly, I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel like my strength is where it needs to be. I’m trying to stay away from a lot of fried food, sugars, and things that can cause inflammation, and eat a lot of protein. If I eat certain bad stuff, I just feel like I have to work out. I’ve been doing it for so long that it’s just mental with me now. I grew up a chubby little kid, and I try as hard as I can not to get back to that chubby little kid. I’m scared of that guy [because] I like to take my shirt off and look good. So, I’m trying to make sure that I’m healthy for football, but also for life, period. And right now, my body is looking good.”

While the Rams aren't expected to be very good, it sounds like Aaron Donald is ready to have an absolutely massive campaign. The veteran nearly retired after winning the Super Bowl in 2021 but decided to run it back and continue playing.

In 11 contests in 22′, Donald finished with 49 total tackles, 27 solo, and five sacks. Perhaps another DPOY award could be in the cards this year.