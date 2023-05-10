Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Despite being just one season removed from a Super Bowl win, not many are believers in the Los Angeles Rams for 2023, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald likes that the team is viewed as an underdog, according to Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

“I kinda like it, it’s kinda like starting all over again from scratch.” Aaron Donald says he doesn’t mind if the Rams are viewed as “the little underdogs”

The main question that many fans will ask is how Matthew Stafford will recover from the injuries of last season. If he can stay healthy, the Rams should have at least adequate quarterback play. A healthy Matthew Stafford gives the Rams a chance to rebound. It will have to take place in a tough division that includes the San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks, who surprised everyone with their run to the playoffs in the 2022 season.

Stafford’s health is a key, and so is the health of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed a lot of time last season as well. Cooper Kupp is Stafford’s go-to receiver.

Aaron Donald himself played just 11 of 17 games last season, according to Pro Football Reference, so his health will be important for a Rams defense that is losing Jalen Ramsey due to a trade to the Miami Dolphins.

There is still talent left on the Rams for them to be a competitive team. It will be interesting to see if Sean McVay can make everything work with the Rams and help them return to the playoffs.