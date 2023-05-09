The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After winning the Super Bowl for the first time in more than two decades, the team tried to be the first back-to-back champion since the 2004 New England Patriots. Unfortunately for Los Angeles fans, things were far from perfect.

The Rams finished the year 5-12 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Their .294 winning percentage became the worst ever by any defending NFL or AFL champion. Los Angeles is also the first defending Super Bowl champion to have a negative record since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and to miss the postseason since the 2016 Denver Broncos.

Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the front office has a lot of work to do to turn things around. It all started with the 2023 NFL Draft. The team selected 14 rookies but none of them in the first round. To complement the roster, the Rams also signed multiple undrafted free agents to address some needs.

With hopes of returning to the postseason, some of these rookies might need to contribute right away, even the undrafted ones. With all that in mind, here is one undrafted free agent who will likely make the Los Angeles Rams’ roster for the 2023 season.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Undrafted Free Agent Who Will Make Rams’ Roster: K Christopher Dunn

The Rams underwent many changes this offseason. Most notably, many players from their special teams unit left to join other organizations. That includes some of the players from their recent championship campaign. Long snapper Matthew Orzech signed with the Green Bay Packers while punter Riley Dixon returned to the Denver Broncos.

Kicker Matt Gay, who was a Pro Bowler in 2021, signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts. It became the largest free-agent contract for a kicker in league history.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In three seasons with the Rams, Gay made 92.5% of his field goals, including 12 from 50 yards or longer. He also hit 97.9% of his extra-point attempts.

Because of his departure, Los Angeles opted to address the kicking vacancy with two undrafted free agents. The team brought in NC State’s Christopher Dunn and Oklahoma State’s Tanner Brown to battle for a roster spot.

While every week could change the battle among kickers, Dunn emerges as a frontrunner for a spot on the 53-man roster.

During his time with the Wolfpack, Dunn made 84.3% of his field goals and was a perfect 200-for-200 on PATs. Most importantly, he set a new all-time NCAA record for the most field goals in a career, hitting 97 total kicks throughout his five years at NC State.

In 2022, he went 28-for-29 in field goals and 30-for-30 on extra-point attempts. For his performances, Dunn earned the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the best college kicker in the nation. He was also a Consensus All-American and First-team All-ACC. This was the third time in his career that he received an all-conference nod, being a Second-team All-ACC in 2018 and 2019.

On the other side of the battle, Brown was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2022. He made 22 out of his 23 field goals and hit all his 42 PATs as a Cowboy. Six of his field goals came for 40-plus yards, including a career-best 52-yarder in overtime against the eventual national runner-up TCU.

Even with Brown having a big season as a super senior at Oklahoma State, Dunn should have the advantage to make it on the roster in the regular season. The NC State product was often regarded as one of the best kickers in the nation as a senior. He was also considered a potential draft pick as a kicker in 2023 before not hearing his name.

All things considered, Dunn is the undrafted free agent with the best chance of earning a roster spot in LA. He has only one opponent in the battle, another undrafted rookie. Additionally, it would not be a surprise if the Rams had him on their radar for a long time.