In Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey recorded his first career sack. Sure enough, Aaron Donald is here for it.

Furthermore when Ramsey joked about catching up to Donald’s sack tally after his first one, Donald couldn’t help but react to it. He responded with a laughing and flex emoji in his show of support for his Rams teammate.

It’s easy to see where Aaron Donald is coming from. While he certainly wishes Jalen Ramsey would be able to do that, he knows very well how hard it is to accomplish. Even Ramsey knows it as he laughed at his new “goal.”

Donald became just the second defensive tackle in NFL history to breach the 100-sack mark during their Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He added two more to the tally with two sacks against the Cowboys, bringing his mark to 102 as of time of writing.

With the way he is playing, though, Donald is expected to increase his number as the season progresses.

As for Ramsey, he certainly has his work cut out for him if he really wants to catch up with Donald. But hey, he’s only 27 years old with plenty of football left in his career. However, he will have to record more than just one sack in a game if he wants any shot at Donald’s mark.