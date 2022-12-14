By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Given the status of the Los Angeles Rames heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season and the fact that there are only four more games left to play for the team before the end of the regular season, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has major reasons why he shouldn’t be rushing his way back from injury. That said, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay can’t say for certain that there is no chance that Kupp gets back on the field before the regular season concludes.

Via Stu Jackson of the Rams’ official website:

“I’ve got to be careful speaking in absolutes,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters Tuesday. “I think it would be surprising if he was able to play again. But I don’t want to say there’s a zero percent chance of that.”

While the expectation remains that Kupp will not see any more action in 2022, hearing McVay not categorically rule out the wideout for the remainder of the year can still bring optimism to Baker Mayfield and the Rams.

“It’s not that anything’s been made (as far as a decision),” McVay said. “It’s really just the timing of the injury and how long it would take for him to get back to even being medically cleared to return to performance. So he’s making good progress, but to see him jumping around, and then actually be able to play NFL football, to see him have good energy on the sidelines, and then going and playing professional football with the toll that that leg takes on it with the way that he plays, I still think you’re probably anywhere between three and four weeks away, and you’re talking about less than a month of football remaining, even though we’ve got four games.”

The Rams are coming off a sensational 17-16 come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 and will be in Lambeau Field on Sunday to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.