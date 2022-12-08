By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, where he completed 14 of his 26 passing attempts and gave up two interceptions to a defense tied for the fifth-most interceptions in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Sean McVay said Baker Mayfield had a real possibility of playing against the Raiders on Wednesday.

“Sean McVay said he leans toward Baker Mayfield being active against the Raiders tomorrow night,” ESPN NFL Nation reporter Sarah Barshop said in a Wednesday tweet. “McVay said it would be an unprecedented turnaround for Mayfield to play, but he has no doubt the QB could do it.”

Baker Mayfield was claimed off of waivers by the Rams after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, five months after the Panthers spent a 2024 conditional pick to trade for him with the agreement to pay less than half of his salary. Mayfield earned an even six touchdowns and six interceptions in six starts for the Panthers this year, taking the starting role over former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker before Darnold took over in late-November.

Mayfield threw two interceptions and completed 21 of his 33 pass attempts against the Baltimore Ravens in his final game with the Panthers, falling just short in a back-and-forth battle after quarterback Lamar Jackson punched in a one-yard rush to ultimately seal the game.

The Rams will kick off against the Raiders at 5:15 PST this Thursday at Sofi Stadium. The game can be streamed on Prime Video and will be broadcasted on Fox 11 Los Angeles.