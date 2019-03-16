It doesn’t look like Blake Bortles will be out of work for long.

Just a few days after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bortles will be visiting with the Los Angeles Rams, as Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated reports that Bortles will meet with the Rams on Monday.

Now, obviously, Bortles will not be auditioning for a starting role in Los Angeles, as the Rams already have Jared Goff under center, but he would certainly make for a decent backup.

The 26-year-old is coming off of a dreadful 2018 campaign in which he threw for 2,718 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 60.3 percent of his passes and registering a passer rating of 79.8.

Bortles was so horrendous that he actually lost his starting job to Cody Kessler late in the season, but because Kessler did not do a better job, Bortles eventually won his job back.

The Jaguars’ decision to release Bortles comes just over one year after signing him to a three-year, $54 million contract extension following a 2017 campaign in which he led Jacksonville all the way to the AFC Championship Game.

While Bortles was never considered a top-flight quarterback with the Jags, his decent 2017 season and solid playoff run had many thinking that he ultimately could be the Jaguars’ signal-caller of the future.

But then, Bortles struggled out of the gate this past season, and Jacksonville ended up winning a miserable five games in what was one of the more disappointing seasons we have seen from any NFL team in quite some time.