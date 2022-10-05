Fan tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner during MNF files police report over incident

The fan that invaded the field during Monday Night Football in Week 4 and was subsequently tackled by Rams star Bobby Wagner is filing a police report over the incident, according to TMZ.

During the LA Rams-San Francisco 49ers game on Monday, a pair of activists were seen attempting to jump onto the field. While the female activist was quickly stopped, her male counterpart put on quite a show on the field before ultimately being taken down by a big hit from Rams star linebacker Bobby Wagner, with some help from Takkarist McKinley. Despite breaking the law by invading the pitch, the fan has decided to file a police report.

The individual reportedly went to the Santa Clara Police Department where he filed the report. The animal activist group, Direct Action Everywhere, which the man pulled the stunt in honor of, alleged the police report was a result of the “blatant assault” the individual experienced.

The organization claims the two activists were protesting against the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm, per TMZ, though it doesn’t feel that their message got conveyed as they hope. All anyone really remembered from the incident was the hit Wagner put on the unsuspecting, but fully deserving fan.

The incident took place during the second quarter of Monday’s primetime game, during which the Rams lost 24-9 against the 49ers and failed to score a single touchdown. It’s possible the most exciting play of the entire Rams’ night came when Wagner dropped the pitch invader after he’d managed to evade security.