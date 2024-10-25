The Los Angeles Rams may have turned their season around on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles was 2-4 heading into Week 8 and felt like they were on the brink of going full rebuild. Things have changed now that the Rams beat the Vikings 30-20 and started looking like their old selves again. However, the win did not come without controversy.

The Rams benefitted from a missed face mask call against Vikings QB Sam Darnold that aided their victory. Darnold was sacked for a safety on a play in the final minutes of the fourth quarter with the Vikings down by eight. Rams linebacker Byron Young sacked Darnold and clearly grabbed his face mask in the process, which should have drawn a 15-yard penalty.

Young had a cheeky response to the controversy after the game.

“It was just so loud in there had to cover up my ears ya know,” Young joked on social media.

Young was replying to another post that showed him holding his helmet after the play. It clearly looks like Young realized that he committed the penalty and was holding his head in shame. Instead Young joked that the fans were too loud.

It will be interesting to see how the NFL responds, if at all, to this controversy.

Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua return, sparking a huge Rams victory against the Vikings

The Rams had both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua active on offense for the first time since Week 1. They wasted little time in putting on a show.

Both Kupp and Nacua had strong performances against the Vikings. Nacua led the team with seven receptions for 106 yards, while Kupp added five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was thrilled to have his top two weapons back in the lineup.

“They brought a lot of energy to our team, and a ton of confidence,” Stafford said. “It’s not only just the offense. I know the defense feels it too when those guys are out there making plays.”

Stafford had only thrown three touchdown passes in the team's first six games. He had 279 yards for four touchdowns on Thursday night.

Kupp even admitted that he was having a blast on Thursday Night Football.

“It was just so much fun,” Kupp said. “Offensively, we were just able to find ways to keep the sticks moving. Guys were just doing their jobs, and it was pretty cool to see us going.”

The win also made Sean McVay the winningest coach in Rams history with 80.

“I believe in this group,” McVay said. “I saw resolve, I didn’t see a flinch. … We’ve done a good job of getting ourselves back to where we wanted to be.”

Next up for the Rams is a Week 9 divisional showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle.