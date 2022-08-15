Concerns with Rams’ Matthew Stafford’s elbow get cold water dumped on them by Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams fans were concerned following previous reports of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s elbow giving him trouble. Although the elbow ailment has plagued him throughout training camp, Stafford appears to be headed in the right direction. And according to head coach Sean McVay, the injury may not be much of an issue at all, per Rams reporter Gilbert Manzano.

“Tomorrow going to ramp him up. He’s going to go back-to-back days,” McVay said.

Manzano also reported that Stafford was a full practice participant on Monday. And the fact that he’s going back-to-back days suggests that the injury is not much of a concern at the moment. Sean McVay and the Rams wouldn’t risk Matthew Stafford’s health if there were any signs of a serious injury.

The Rams are fresh off of a Super Bowl victory. They acquired Stafford last season which drew mixed reactions. The QB had always been a quality NFL quarterback in Detroit with the Lions. However, he hadn’t shown much in the way of big game performances. But Matthew Stafford proved all of his doubters wrong with an impressive postseason and Super Bowl effort last year.

Los Angeles views him as their QB of the future as well. So they will continue to closely monitor his health. But as long as the injury is not serious, McVay will continue running his star QB on the field.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams are looking to make another deep postseason run and repeat as Super Bowl champions this season.