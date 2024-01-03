The Rams are already locked into a wild card spot in the NFC.

Matthew Stafford isn't the only Los Angeles Rams stalwart poised to sit out the final game of the regular season. Coach Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that defensive tackle Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and running back Kyren Williams will join Stafford on the sidelines for the Rams' Week 18 battle with the San Francisco 49ers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Rams, 9-7, clinched one of the NFC three wild card sports last weekend with a 26-25 victory over the New York Giants. The only factor at stake for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco is whether Los Angeles will be the sixth or seventh playoff seed in the NFC, heading on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions or Philadelphia Eagles. McVay's team hasn't played Detroit this season, but fell to both Philadelphia and Dallas in October.

Previous reporting indicated Stafford would rest in Week 18, ceding reins of the offense to backup quarterback Carson Wentz. It's hardly surprising that Donald, Kupp and Williams also will not play in San Francisco.

Donald, 32, and Kupp, 30, are two of the most revered veterans in football, with nothing to gain by playing in an effectively meaningless regular season game. Williams is just 23, but has emerged as Los Angeles' workhorse running back in his second NFL season, rushing for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns on stellar 5.0 yards per carry.

No matter what happens Sunday, the Rams will enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in football. They're 6-1 in the last seven games, that lone loss coming on the road in overtime to the MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who own the NFL's best record at 13-3.

Los Angeles and San Francisco will kickoff from Levi's Stadium at 2:25 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.