The Los Angeles Rams reportedly will start veteran quarterback Carson Wentz this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, giving Matthew Stafford a week of rest before heading into the playoffs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Rams are locked into a playoff spot in the NFC, but they will still be playing for seeding against the 49ers. The Rams will be either the No. 6 or the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Ultimately, Sean McVay and the Rams value Matthew Stafford getting rest this week over playoff seeding, so Carson Wentz will start.

The scenarios for the Rams to get the No. 6 seed involve either getting a win over the 49ers, who will likely be resting as well, or they could still get the No. 6 seed with a loss if the Green Bay Packers either lose or tie with the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

The Rams wold fall to the No. 7 seed with a loss and a Packers win due to Green Bay defeating Los Angeles earlier this season. It is interesting to see what seed the Rams end up with. They will end up playing either the NFC East winner, which could be the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles, or the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

Regardless, Sean McVay's squad is back in the playoffs in a season that not many fans expected it. Stafford has been performing really well this season, and this rest might be really beneficial for him. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the playoffs.