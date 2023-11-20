Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had little information on receiver Cooper Kupp's ankle injury that forced him from action in Week 11.

After missing the first four games of the season due to a lingering hamstring injury, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is now dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss the second half of the team's 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp injured his right ankle in the second quarter and did not return to the game. Head coach Sean McVay thought they might get the star receiver back, but it didn't happen.

“He was going to try to come back and play. He was moving around at the beginning of the second half and we were hoping that he'd be able to go, but it just didn't quite feel good enough,” McVay told reporters, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

After the win, McVay didn't have an update on Kupp, as the Rams were still gathering information, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Injury-filled 2023

After starting the season on injured reserve, Kupp returned to the Rams' lineup in Week 5 and showed no signs of rust. He lit up the Philadelphia Eagles for 118 yards on eight catches. He was even better the following week against the Arizona Cardinals, going off for seven catches and 148 yards.

But the former Super Bowl MVP winner cooled off considerably from there. Since Week 7, Kupp has failed to hit the 50-yard mark in any game. He left Sunday's contest with one catch (one target) for 11 yards.

Puka Nacua has had a phenomenal rookie season so far. But if the 4-6 Rams are to get back into the playoff hunt, they'll need Kupp to balance out the offense and provide QB Matthew Stafford with another playmaker.