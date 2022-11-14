Published November 14, 2022

By Steve Silverman

The Los Angeles Rams have endured a nightmarish season a year after winning the Super Bowl, and the team suffered a major blow as All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury in the team’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Sean McVay didn’t have much of an update on Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury other than saying it didn’t look or sound good. https://t.co/FrV8cboAMl — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) November 14, 2022

Head coach Sean McVay did not have any major details on his star pass catcher, other than saying “it didn’t look good.”

Kupp was the Super Bowl MVP last season when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, and he is clearly the Rams’ most explosive offensive weapon.

The wide receiver was attempting to catch a pass in the 4th quarter near the sidelines. He injured his right ankle when he went up for the ball and was hit in the lower leg by Cardinals safety Marco Wilson. He was hobbling after the hit and he never went back into the game. Backup quarterback John Wolford, playing in place of injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, made a poor throw on the play that led to Kupp’s injury.

“I don’t have anything on Cooper right now,” McVay said. “It didn’t look good, it didn’t sound good. I haven’t had a dialogue with Reggie (Scott), but we’ll obviously have further updates later on.”

Cooper Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving yardage and TDs last year, but the 2022 season has been a challenge for the Los Angeles offense. Kupp caught 3 passes for minus-1 yard in the loss to the Cardinals, and he has caught 72 passes for 813 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

The Rams fell to 3-6 and last place in the NFC West with the loss to the Cardinals.